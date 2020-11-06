Rock Report 11/6/2020

Once upon a time there was a festival called Ozzfest and it gave a platform to up and coming bands in addition to having established acts on the bill. It was one of the only festivals that you could see new bands emerge. Slipknot is tapping into that mind set with their inaugural Pulse of the Maggots Festival on Friday the 13th. It will feature 20 up and coming bands and be a live stream event. For the full line up go to Knotfest dot com. —FULL STORY— —SHOW TICKETS—
Foo Fighters are generating quite the buzz. They added to their new music tease with a 32 second video clip on their socials highlighting Taylor Hawkins and Pat Smear and the hashtag LPX. They will also be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. This will mark the 8th time the Foo Fighters will be the musical guest on SNL. Maybe we’ll find out more about their upcoming new album on Saturday night. —FOOTURDAY NIGHT LIVE—
Waffle House, not just a place for late night grub but also the host of an online award show. The third annual Tunie awards are on November 15th and the way to get nominated for an award is to have people play your music via the jukebox at Waffle House diners. This year the award show will feature performances by Shinedown, Kid Rock , 3 Doors Down and more. Tickets for the event are on sale now and all proceeds go to Sweet Relief Covid-19 Fund. —SOURCE STORY— —NOT JUST WAFFLES—
