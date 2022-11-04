Rock Report 11/4/22 – Pantera, Slipknot, Kurt Cobain !
The highly-anticipated Pantera
Slipknot are starting to get their 2023 touring plans in order, revealing the first extended run of tour dates for the new year. The band just announced a nine-date run through Europe that will take them from spring into summer. The dates start on June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria and continue through the June 21 finale in Berlin, Germany. Along the way, the band will be playing at several European festivals
Kurt Cobain wasn’t known for treating instruments nicely during Nirvana shows, but his fans now have the unique opportunity to bid on and own one of the guitars he smashed onstage. Julien’s Auctions has announced an event called Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll, which will take place Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 both at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online