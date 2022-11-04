Rock Report 11/4/22 – Pantera, Slipknot, Kurt Cobain !

The highly-anticipated Pantera celebration tour will head overseas to Europe in 2023, with a couple of performances scheduled at two festivals in Germany in the spring. So far, only a handful of shows have been announced, with the majority of them taking place this December in Mexico and South America, which are also all festival performances. Now, the band has confirmed that they’ll play the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June.

Slipknot are starting to get their 2023 touring plans in order, revealing the first extended run of tour dates for the new year. The band just announced a nine-date run through Europe that will take them from spring into summer. The dates start on June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria and continue through the June 21 finale in Berlin, Germany. Along the way, the band will be playing at several European festivals

Kurt Cobain wasn’t known for treating instruments nicely during Nirvana shows, but his fans now have the unique opportunity to bid on and own one of the guitars he smashed onstage. Julien’s Auctions has announced an event called Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll, which will take place Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 both at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online