Rock Report 11/4/2020

If you think you might want to go somewhere warm and see a live show then Smith and Myers hitting the road again could give you something to do. The Shinedown members are hitting the road again this winter starting December 3rd in Oklahoma City and ending up in St Petersburg Florida on December 12th. You can get the full tour details at smithandmyersmusic.com. —MORE DETAILS— —TOUR INFO—
Ex-Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn finally dropped his lawsuit against former band members Corey Taylor and Shawn Clown Crahan. Back in March of 2019 he claimed that Taylor and Crahan formed a shell company to get themselves more money and cut him out of the equation. Fehn was replaced by percussionist Tortilla Man soon after his filing of the lawsuit. Fehn had been a part of Slipknot since 1998. —FULL STORY—
Black Veil Brides are planning the release of their newest single for next Friday, which just happens to be Friday the 13th. The name of the tune is Scarlet Cross and according to a Black Veil Brides tweet “More news coming…” along with the hashtag #JointhePhantomTomorrow. —BVB STORY—
