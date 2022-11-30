Rock Report 11/30/22 – Amon Amarth, Alterbridge, and Rage Against The Machine !

Earlier this year, Amon Amarth released The Great Heathen Army album. Now they’re taking things a step further, partnering with Z2 Comics to announce a namesake graphic novel and a board game collaboration tying in with the album’s epic nine-song journey.

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti made a young fan’s night by giving her his guitar during a show. While on tour in Milan, Italy, Tremonti noticed how hard she was rocking and decided to gift her with the guitar, then brought her up onstage.