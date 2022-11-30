Rock Report 11/30/22 – Amon Amarth, Alterbridge, and Rage Against The Machine !
Earlier this year, Amon Amarth released The Great Heathen Army album. Now they’re taking things a step further, partnering with Z2 Comics to announce a namesake graphic novel and a board game collaboration tying in with the album’s epic nine-song journey.
Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti made a young fan’s night by giving her his guitar during a show. While on tour in Milan, Italy, Tremonti noticed how hard she was rocking and decided to gift her with the guitar, then brought her up onstage.
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has announced a new band, called 7D7D, and released a new single, “Capitalism.” Commerford links up with past collaborators Mathias Wakrat (drummer) and Jonny Polonsky (guitarist) for the alt-rock project.