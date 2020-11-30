Rock Report 11/30/2020

Hollywood Undead are set to drop a new album this Friday. The new album is called New Empire Volume 2. Since they can’t go out and tour the album Hollywood Undead are throwing a House Party on December 18th. It’ll be a pay-per-view event and will feture performances of their new album along with renditions of other songs from their catalog. For ticket info go to Hollywood Undead Live dot com. —HOUSE PARTY TICKETS—
You haven’t made it until Funko Pop! makes a figure of you. So after all these years Slipknot has finally made it. Funko Pop! rolled out big headed vinyl figures of Corey Taylor, turntabilist Sid Wilson, and samplist Craig Jones. You can pre-order them now via Slipknot Merch dot com. The rest of the band will most likely be available at some point in the future. —BIG HEAD FUN—
Just in time for the holidays you can pick up signed microphones from popular artists and the money will go to help youth music education. Amy Lee of Evanescence, Billy Eilish, and more are donating signed microphones to reverb, which is hosting the event with the proceeds going to help music education programs that have been impacted by covid-19. The mics go on sale tomorrow for giving Tuesday at the official one mic reverb shop on reverb dot com. —GRAB A MIC AND DO SOME GOOD—
