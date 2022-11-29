Rock Report 11/29/22 – Metallica, Anthrax, and Pantera !

Metal legends Metallica have just announced their new studio album, 72 Seasons, and have debuted the old school sounding new song, “Lux Aeterna.” The 12-track, 77-minute album is set to arrive on April 14, 2023 and they will also have a world tour ! Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field and Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Anthrax’s frontman Joey Belladonna was once again called upon to deliver the National Anthem at a sporting event. This time it was the Seattle Seahawks who requested Belladonna, as he delivered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over the past few months, Pantera’s upcoming reunion/tribute tour has resulted in both excitement and criticism from followers and musicians. Now, the quartet has shared an exciting – if cryptic – new teaser for their live return and fans are still mixed on it. Check it out at 95wiilrock.com