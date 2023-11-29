ROCK REPORT 11/29/2023…. Corey Taylor…. Shinedown…. OZZY….

Source: YouTube

Corey Taylor is heading into to the studio to do something he has never done before. The Slipknot singer was recently interviewed and come to find out he is about to record his first film score. When asked what the movie was going to be about, Taylor stated that he couldn’t give details because he was “sworn to secrecy”, but that alongside of adding the music to the flick, he will also be in it as well.

Shinedown have released a new live video of acoustic performances alongside stories submitted by fans to bring awareness to people struggling with mental issues. The band teamed up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for “The Library Sessions”.

And finally, Ozzy is back on drugs! The ‘Prince of Darkness’ who has been struggling with health issues, recently got chewed out from his old lady when he got busted smoking some doubiche. Really?!?! What a Bitch!!