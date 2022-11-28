Rock Report 11/28/22 – Smashing Pumpkins, G N R, The Hu !

The inaugural edition of a new rock music festival in Mexico called “The World Is a Vampire” was announced earlier last week. Can you guess what band is headlining the spring 2023 fest in Mexico City? Fans of ’90s alternative rock will be happy to know that the top-billed act will be The Smashing Pumpkins.

Guns N’ Roses was on tour in Australia last week and in a recent twitter post, Axl Rose was not happy! He called out the rogue drone operators that were seen overhead at their show in Gold Cost Australia. Rose labeled them “intrusive” and told them to take their “toys somewhere else.”

The HU now has something in common with Celine Dion and Herbie Hancock. They share the “Artist For Peace” title as designated by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). The Mongolian folk-rock act was given the honor on Nov. 25, at a special ceremony in Paris.