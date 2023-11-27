ROCK REPORT 11/27/2023…. KISS…. Zakk Wylde…. Killing Joke….

Source: YouTube

Kiss was forced to cancel three shows on the “End Of The Road” farewell tour last week due to Paul Stanley having the flu. The group finally returned to the stage Saturday night in Indianapolis, so if you have tickets for tonight’s concert at the Allstate Arena…no need to worry, the show will go on!

Zakk Wylde was asked in a recent interview if he is planning to continue playing with Pantera “permanently” if the band decides to move forward in the future. His response, being a definite “Yeah”…along with Wylde stating that there would be no reason to end it, cause all your doing is going out on stage and just celebrating with the fella’s.

And finally, Kevin “Geordie” Walker from the post-punk band Killing Joke has passed away at the age of 64. The guitarist reportedly died early Sunday in Prague, two day’s after suffering a massive stroke. Killing Joke were huge influences on bands like Metallica, Soundgarden, and Nirvana.