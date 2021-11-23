Rock Report 11-23-21

Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar is set to perform during halftime as the Raiders host Cincinnati at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday (Nov. 22). The setlist for Sunday includes “Right Now” and “There’s Only One Way to Rock.”
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winning artist will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson of The Circle, Hagar’s latest band. This performance also marks the first to be backed by the Raiders House Band.
After a year in which Marilyn Manson was accused of sexual assault and sued by multiple women, it appears that movement is starting to happen concerning at least one and possibly more of the legal matters. According to Rolling Stone, a lawyer for the musician has opened the door for possible “global” settlement talks with multiple women.
During a court hearing in Los Angeles, Manson defense lawyer Stephen D. Rothschild stated that the singer was open to settlement discussions with a Jane Doe former girlfriend who claimed that he had raped her in 2011. After the initial remarks, he then added that other settlements could follow.
Disturbed’s David Draiman and Nita Strauss have given their new duet “Dead Inside” its first live performance. The Alice Cooper guitarist’s first time releasing solo music with a vocalist was with none other than David Draiman.
Strauss and Draiman performed the song together last night (Nov. 18) at the legendary Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood.The two put on a dynamic performance as they head bang together. Strauss shreds and Draiman sings while standing face-to-face and locking eyes.