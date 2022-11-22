Rock Report 11/22/22 – Dio, Tool, Ghost !

There’s nothing like a good cause, honoring one of metal’s legends. Thursday night in Studio City, California was the Bowl for Ronnie benefit for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. It included Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Chevy Metal’s Brent Woods along with many more.

Scott Doc, the rock industry veteran who served as a guitar tech and photographer for artists including Alice in Chains, Tool, Rob Zombie, Halestorm and more, has died after a battle with cancer. Scott Doc moved to the U.S. from Australia over two decades ago to follow his dream of working in the music industry, particularly as a concert photographer.

Ghost were one of three rock winners at the American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), and while the victory will certainly raise their profile, Tobias Forge was still somewhat of an unknown at the awards show smirking through a viral moment on the AMA carpet of reporters and photographers when he was called “Mr. Ghost” by a photographer.