ROCK REPORT….. 11/22/2023…. The Rolling Stones… Pop Evil…. Milwaukee Metalfest…

The Rolling Stones will be hitting the road yet again with a brand new tour to support the release of the band’s first album since 2005. “The ’24 Hackney Diamonds Tour” will roll through 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with them making a stop on Thursday, June 27th at Soldier Field. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1st at 10am.

Pop Evil’s Leigh Kakaty was interviewed recently and the singer had some interesting insight on the band’s pre-show meet and greets on the bands latest tour. Kakaty explained that he would hear all the stories from fans on how their music gave them hope while being on lockdown during the pandemic and helped them deal with life at the time. The singer said that it started to resonate with him as an individual and will definitely be an influence on Pop Evil’s next album.

And finally, after the major success of the return of this years Milwaukee Metalfest, co-organizer Jamey Jasta, who also happens to be the frontman for Hatebreed has announced that the iconic multi day festival will happen again. The festivities will kick off with a pre-show party on Thursday, May 16th, while the main festival will run the 17th-19th at the Rave /Eagles Club in Milwaukee. A few of the bands announced already, with more to come, are Mr. Bungle…In Flames… and Hatebreed.