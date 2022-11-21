Rock Report 11/21/22 – Killswitch and Ticketmaster !

Jesse Leach is about to say “I Do” to more than new music in the future as he’s set to walk down the aisle with long-time love Corinne Paris (who also goes by Philia Porphyra). The two became engaged last year, and this week they made it Instagram official by posting a series of special photos to mark the occasion.

Ticketmaster has been under scrutiny for quite some time regarding their ticketing practices, but things came to a head this week as a result of the tumultuous presale for Taylor Swift‘s 2023 tour. The ticket seller’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, is reportedly being investigated. According to a report by the The New York Times, the Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation on Live Nation Entertainment, the company that merged with Ticketmaster in 2010 and serves as its parent company.