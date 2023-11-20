ROCK REPORT 11/20/2023…. Dream Theater… Buckcherry… Shinedown…

Source: YouTube

Former Dream Theater singer Charlie Dominici died on Friday at the age of 72. Drummer Mike Portnoy took to his social media account to let fans know about Charlies passing, stating that he was devastated to share the news about Charlie who was the voice behind Dream Theater’s debut album ‘When Dream And Day Unite’ released back in ’88.

On a higher note, I know that Thanksgiving hasn’t even approached us yet, but you know what’s coming up next…. That’s right Christmas!!! And Buckcherry want you to get that Christmas tree “Lit Up” by listening to their new tune titled “Tell ‘Em It’s Christmas.” I listened to it and half expected the song to be about some “Crazy Bitch” waiting for snow to come from ol’ St. Nick on Christmas Eve….but believe it or not?…. It’s nothing like that at all. It’s pretty damn innocent.

And finally, Shinedown’s Brent Smith was asked recently in an interview about one of his favorite memories meeting one of his idols. It just so happens, back in 2007 when the band was rehearsing in at a studio in Nashville, Smith went to the restroom, and while he was showering the hockey puck, someone walked in right next to him to do the same. And has Brent put’s it, he had to look over because the individual was large… I stay “Stop There!” But he continues to say “It was like a tractor beam!!” Come to find out it was Robert Plant!!