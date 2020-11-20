Rock Report 11/20/2020

A lot of bands are coming out with their own beers and spirits. Now getting into the act is Pantera. They teamed with Dallas based brewer Texas Ale project to craft their own signature brew called Pantera Golden Ale. It will be available in March of 2021 and more details can be found at texas ale project dot com. —PANTERA BEER—
Some bands won’t autograph a thing while others will sign anything, including the kitchen sink. That’s just what Tool did recently for a charity auction that is set to raise money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Fund. The sink signed by Tool will be part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons and Idols Trilogy Rock N Roll sale. Details on the auction can be found at juliens auctions dot com. —AUCTION CATALOG—
Eddie Vedder is raising money for Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic skin disorder. To do so he dropped a couple of new solo songs with the proceeds going to EB Research Partnership that he and his wife Jill started to find a cure for EB. The two songs are Matter of Time and Say Hi and both are available via digital downloads. —FULL STORY— —MATTER OF TIME VIDEO— —SAY HI VIDEO—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes