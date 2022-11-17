Rock Report 11/17/22 – Bad Religion, Ghost, and KISS !

In an interview in late September, BAD RELIGION guitarist Brian Baker confirmed that there are plans for the band to begin work on the follow-up to 2019’s “Age Of Unreason” album. It looks like he’s starting to dust off his writing boots.

OzzyOSBOURNE, MEGADETH, GHOST, MUSE and TURNSTILE have been announced as the “Best Metal Performance” nominees at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will be aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons underwent a procedure the other today to have excess kidney stones removed. Some of Gene’s fans expressed their concern after the 73-year-old rocker’s wife, Shannon Simmons, uploaded a photo of him in the hospital.