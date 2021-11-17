Rock Report 11-17-21

In a new investigation, Marilyn Manson is portrayed by his alleged victims of sexual and other abuse as a serial aggressor adept at manipulation, a racist fascinated with Nazi history, and a captor who imprisoned women in what he reportedly called his “Bad Girls’ Room.”
Earlier this year, multiple women accused Manson of abuse. Actress Evan Rachel Wood, a former fiancée of the musician, led the charge against the rock star whose real name is Brian Warner. The singer denied the allegations but subsequently faced related lawsuits from accusers such as actress Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline. In the fallout, he was dropped by his record label and talent agent.
Rob Zombie has done his best whetting our appetites with some of the sets and costumes from The Munsters film, and now he’s starting to share some of the casting as well. One Zombie favorite, actor Richard Brake, will take on the role of Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang in the upcoming film adaptation and Zombie gave fans a glimpse of the character via his social media.
Congrats are in order for Starset, as the group’s single “My Demons” has now been certified platinum by the RIAA.
“My Demons” actually served as the introduction to the band for most, as it was the dead single off their 2013 album Transmissions. The song served as a great showcase for the band’s sound, melding electronic sounds with anthemic and string-backed soaring vocals.