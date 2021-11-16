Rock Report 11-16-21

In case you’re unfamiliar with Brass Against, the rock collective creates brass versions of songs from Tool, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, Black Sabbath and many others. Tom Morello has even given the group his seal of approval.
Anyway, a fan in attendance got golden showered for reasons that remain unclear. He appeared to have a GoPro on his head at first, but it fell off as he began to lay on the ground. The dude seemed to enjoy himself though, with the crowd going absolutely nuts as Urista let loose on the guy. The band continued playing throughout the bridge of “Wake Up” like everything was normal, while Urista repeated Zack de la Rocha’s haunting “I think I heard a shot” lyric.
Three Days Grace will be back on the road next spring. The band just announced a tour that will take place during April and May, working in a number of radio festival dates along the way.
“We’re excited to announce the first of many U.S. dates in April & May 2022! Our headline dates are denoted below with support from Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills & Lilith Czar on select dates.
Nita Strauss’ debut solo album Controlled Chaos was an instrumental album, but this time around, she has some of her “all-time favorite vocalists” performing alongside her for its follow-up.
Strauss released the first single from the album, “Dead Inside,” which features Disturbed frontman David Draiman, in October. But apparently, he’s not the only powerful singer on the roster.