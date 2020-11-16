Rock Report 11/16/2020

On Friday we got our first taste of Christmas from Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale. They released their new duet of The Magic of Christmas Day. The song was originally written 20 years ago by Snider but never recorded by him until now. The Magic of Christmas Day is available now via digital outlets. —SOURCE STORY— —GET IN THE SPIRIT—
Pop Evil also released new music this past Friday in the form of their new single Breathe Again. They also announced that they will have a new album due out in 2021 called Versatile. Breathe Again is the third song to come off the future album Versatile. At the beginning of the pandemic Pop Evil released Work and Let the Chaos Reign. Breathe Again is available digitally now. —NEW POP EVIL VIDEO—
When your father is a famous musician it’s just a matter of time before you follow in his footsteps. Such is the case with the sons of Robert Trujillo, Slash, and the late Scott Weiland. The three boys have formed a band called Suspect208 and released their first single Long Awaited. You can check out the progeny of musical greatness on YouTube now. —SUSPECT208 FIRST OFFERING—
