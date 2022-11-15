Rock Report 11/15/22 – Muse, Children Of Bodom, Foreigner !

There were over 20 different categories at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards last night (Nov. 13) in Germany, and only one rock band took one of them home. The category was literally called Best Rock, and Muse were the recipients of the title.

As teased here earlier this year, three former members of Children of Bodom have now opened their own Bodom Bar in Espoo, Finland. The bar’s doors opened for business this past Thursday (Nov. 10) and it even includes some personal items contributed by late frontman Alexi Laiho’s family. The new HQ of CoB will combine a museum and a bar but also include the possibility to experience the Finnish sauna culture.