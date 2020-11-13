Rock Report 11/13/2020

Theory of a Deadman dropped their new album Say Nothing this past January. Recently they released a reimaging of one of the songs off the album. The song is called Strangers and they tapped new talent Zero 9:36 to help them with the reimaging. You can get the new version of Strangers via digital outlets now. —FULL STORY—
The White Stripes are gearing up for the release of their Greatest Hits album that is due out in December. Today they are releasing a new video for their song Apple Blossom. They are also releasing the track listing for the greatest hits album today. —SOURCE STORY—
The Black Keys have unveiled the details of their 10th Anniversary Brothers album reissue. In addition to the original tracks from the album they are also adding three previously unreleased songs to the reissue. The 10th Anniversary edition of Brothers is due out December 18th. —BROTHERS DETAILS—
And it’s Friday which also means we get new music today. The Pretty Reckless are releasing the next single from their new album Death By Rock and Roll called 25 and AC/DC are releasing their new album Power Up. You can pick them up via digital outlets today.