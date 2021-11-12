Rock Report 11-12-21

Korn’s year is winding down on a high note as the veteran band has just released “Start the Healing,” their first new original song since the issuing their 13th album, The Nothing, in 2019, and it is now confirmed that Requiem will serve as that album’s successor.
The track’s arrival comes after days of light, cryptic teasing by Korn and its members. A billboard bearing a black/grey background and the Korn logo began to appear around the world earlier this week and this was followed up by static video clips that offered up one clue, “11:11,” leaving fans to try to piece together the significance of these numbers in tandem with the infinity loop symbol that appeared in captions.
Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with the Soundwaves Art Foundation to create one-of-a-kind art pieces to help raise money for Sweet Relief, an organization that provides financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers in need.
According to a post on Osbourne’s Twitter, he signed 10 art pieces to help raise money for musicians and crew members who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several variations of the artwork inspired by two of his most iconic songs, “Crazy Train” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” The photo in the tweet shows the Prince of Darkness signing one of them. See it below.
Jack Black recently collaborated with students at San Francisco’s Blue Bear School of Music on a cover version of David Bowie’s classic “Suffragette City” for the school’s 50th anniversary.
The rendition brings to mind the movie School of Rock, the 2003 comedy in which Black, an actor and a musician, portrays a substitute teacher who instructs grade-schoolers in the ways of rock music. However, the pupils at Blue Bear — dubbed the “original school of rock” by Black — are all in their teens. Together with the screen star and Tenacious D member, the young rockers gave the 1972 Ziggy Stardust-era single a run for its money.