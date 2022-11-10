Rock Report 11/10/22 – Greta Van Fleet, Metallica, and Paramore!

Greta Van Fleet postponed four more shows on their Dreams in Gold U.S. tour on Tuesday (Nov. 8) as singer Josh Kiszka continues to recover from a ruptured eardrum. After playing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night, the band alerted fans that upcoming gigs in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento have been postponed.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, Metallica stormed the stage at Hard Rock Live, a 7,000-seat theater in Hollywood, Fla., for an absolutely unforgettable night. For nearly two hours, Metallica tore through their early catalog as they paid tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula. You can stream and download Metallica’s set at Hard Rock Live at LiveMetallica.com

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams said a Canadian crowd had her “acting like a teacher” when she intervened in an audience altercation from the stage. Currently touring North America, Paramore were performing at the Toronto music venue History on Monday (Nov. 7) when the fight broke out and Williams stepped in. Footage of the incident subsequently emerged on social media.