Rock Report 11/1/22 – Iron Maiden, Avatar, Motley Crue and John 5!
Iron Maiden just wrapped their long-running “Legacy of the Beast World Tour” in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday. And the legendary heavy metal band is already looking toward their “The Future Past Tour” to kick off in Europe next year. Iron Maiden’s manager has revealed that The Future Past Tour will extend beyond 2023 and into 2024.
Avatar has come out with a new video for their song “Dance Devil Dance” a track off their forthcoming album. As you might garner from the song title (which is also the album title for their forthcoming set), there’s a Satanic element to it.
The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981.