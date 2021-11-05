Rock Report 11/05/21

Slipknot’s concert in Phoenix, Arizona, last night (Nov. 2) was paused for roughly 30 minutes so a large fire in the crowd could be extinguished. The bonfire at the back of the crowd, which was lit on the lawn of the outdoor amphitheater, seemed to shoot up to 30 feet in the air.
The crowd actually sang “Happy Birthday” to guitarist Mick Thomson just minutes before the fire began. A user on Setlist.fm reports the fire started as Slipknot performed “All Out Life” near the end of their set. The delay to put the fire out apparently forced Slipknot to cut “Duality” and “Spit It Out” from their set.
Stryper joined forces with Chris Jericho when the Christian metal band invited the Fozzy frontman and AEW wrestler up onstage during a performance at last month’s Jericho-helmed Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Triple Whammy music cruise.
Together, the Yellow and Black Attack rockers led by singer-guitarist Michael Sweet, and the cruise’s figurehead, the inaugural AEW World Champion, performed a lively cover of Judas Priest’s 1980 heavy metal classic “Breaking the Law.”
What better way to spend the holidays than rocking out with Halestorm from the comfort of your home? Just ahead of Christmas, Halestorm have announced a special one-night-only livestream concert, with fans everywhere getting a chance to take in their previously-recorded performance from the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Tenn.
The special livestream event, dubbed “Happy Hale-i-days,” will take place Dec. 23, with fans having a chance to watch the show that was initially recorded back in September. Prior to the show, fans will also have the option to purchase tickets for a VIP Party taking place online hours before showtime. All details will be posted this Friday (Nov. 5) via Mandolin.com.