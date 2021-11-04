Rock Report 11/04/21

Green Day’s first concert of 2022 (as of this posting) will take place at the Innings Festival in Tampa, Fla. The music-meets-baseball fest will also feature acts such as Incubus and 311 along with appearances from baseball legends such as Ozzie Smith.
Despite being a music and baseball fest, Innings Festival will actually be held in Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play. So far, the festival, which will be held from March 19-20, is currently Green Day’s only North American tour date of 2022.
Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx’s new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, has landed on The New York Times Best Seller list, giving the rocker his fourth best seller as an author.
The Motley Crue founder and Sixx: A.M. musician previously penned the 2007 memoir The Heroin Diaries and the 2011 photo book This Is Gonna Hurt. With his Crue bandmates, he co-wrote 2002’s The Dirt: Confessions of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which served as the basis for 2019 band biopic The Dirt.
Slipknot are currently teasing snippets of music — what sound like they could be portions of a promised follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind — on a mysterious new website called The Chapeltown Rag.
The site, apparently an online marketplace for Slipknot NFTs, displays a collection of nine non-fungible token samples that each play a short audio clip when selected. These clips appear to be sections of new Slipknot songs.