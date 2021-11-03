Rock Report 11/03/21

KISS’ shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas have been scrubbed. The band had planned a dozen shows as part of a residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood that were supposed to run at the end of December 2021 through early February 2022.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal initially reported the residency cancellation, writing that “soft ticket sales” were to blame, but the article was updated to omit any reason for the shows cancellation.
There’s no rest for the wicked. Just ask Alice Cooper, who having just finished a run of U.S. dates will be back on the road just after the holidays!
Cooper will kick off a brief winter tour on Jan. 28 in Cincinnati at the ICON Music Center, with a series of shows that will lead up to his appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise that sets sail Feb. 9-14.
Zakk Wylde recently revealed the news that he’d be playing rhythm guitar alongside some of his musical heroes on Ozzy Osbourne’s next studio album, but now comes word that Wylde’s appearance on the record is more than just a guest spot. Zakk is playing on the entire album.
The Diary of the Madman – The Ultimate Ozzy podcast posted an exchange that occurred with Ozzy’s social media account revealing that Wylde does indeed appear on the full album. “Yes, Zakk plays all of the rhythm guitars on the new album,” replies Ozzy’s account, adding, “He was home from tour this time unlike when I did Ordinary Man.”