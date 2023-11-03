Rock Report 11/03/2023…. Five Finger Death Punch…. Green Day… Cannibal Corpse….

Five Finger Death Punch are out to make a meaningful impact on their upcoming tour by donating a portion of each ticket sold to Covenant House. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping the homeless and youths that are at high risk, with Five Finger lending their hand in an effort to help out survivors of human trafficking and kids that are homeless.

Green Day announced yesterday that they will embark on a massive world tour coming up next year supporting the bands new album “Saviors” which drops on January 19th. They will be taking along The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America, making a stop at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, August 13th and then at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday August 24th.

And finally, Cannibal Corpse are set to release a coloring book just in time for the holidays. The book will have different images of the bands horrifying artwork that you will be able to enjoy coloring in if that’s your thing. Cant wait to buy one for my little nephew and watch him color in a picture of the bands song “Covered With Sores!” NOT!!!