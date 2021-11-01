Rock Report 11/01/21

Metallica are the latest celebrity entity to teach a MasterClass.
For those unaware, the MasterClass is a pretty cool idea where famous people teach you via online video the skills that made them famous. Like, Samuel L. Jackson will teach you acting, Steph Curry will teach you to shoot from downtown, and chef Gordon Ramsey will teach you to mercilessly wail on people who drop pans.
Metallica seems to be going for the big picture. Their goal is to school you in all the aspects of BEING A BAND. And based on the preview video, they seem to be very aware of the internal dynamics of Metallica (which nearly tore them apart) that were on full display during their 2004 documentary Some Kind of Monster. Looks like they are bringing their wisdom accumulated from 40 years of being a group for you to avoid that.
Rock to Recovery, the non-profit organization which aims to use the power of songwriting, performing and recording music as a mechanism for healing, has set up an online auction featuring signed guitars by Slipknot icon Corey Taylor and the legendary Sammy Hagar, as well as an autographed copy of Nikki Sixx’s The Heroin Diaries.
The proceeds from each item sold will benefit the foundation and aid in bringing music to people currently in treatment for addiction, issues pertaining to mental health, trauma and traumatic brain injuries, as well as wounded warriors, at-risk youth, foster children and more.
AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” has been heard countless times since its 1990 arrival on The Razors Edge album, but the video for the song is setting a new mark by surpassing one billion views on the YouTube video sharing service.
The video was filmed by David Mallet at London’s Brixton Academy in August of 1990, giving fans an up close view of what it’s like to be part of an AC/DC live show.