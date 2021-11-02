Rock Report 11-01-21

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis will play a villain in the new horror movie The Devil’s Tree. Davis was cast a character called The Pet, who finds endless comedy in killing people.
Production on The Devil’s Tree began in 2013, getting stuck in various levels of development hell before its eventual completion. The movie was directed and co-produced by Joshua Petrino, who did the film’s visual effects. Petrino’s credits include work on the TV series Wilfred and the films Split and Contracted.
COVID continues to wreak havoc with concert scheduling, as Jon Bon Jovi was unable to appear in Miami Beach Saturday after a COVID test revealed he turned up positive for COVID.
According to Variety, the singer was set to appear at the Loews South Beach at what was more of a fan event. The crowd had already started arriving for the event when audience members were informed via an announcement that the singer would not be able to play. He was being backed by the group Kings of Suburbia for the event, and the group did not play out of an abundance of caution.
This time last month, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus was announcing that he was cancer free after spending a majority of the summer undergoing chemotherapy to treat a stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. And on Saturday (Oct. 30), he had a chance to return to the concert stage, taking part in bandmate Travis Barker’s House of Horrors concert special with Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and more.
Hoppus joined in the fun, playing “What’s My Age Again,” “The Rock Show” and “Family Reunion” with Barker and Escape the Fate’s Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft.