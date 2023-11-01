Rock Report 11/01/2023…. Mick Mars…. Motley Crue…. Dokken…

Source: YouTube

Former Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars has a new solo album coming out titled “The Other Side Of Mars” that will hit shelves on February 23rd. Along with the announcement of the release date, Mars has dropped the first single off it, along with a music video for the song “Loyal To The Lie”. It’s definitely not what I expected!!

Speaking of Motley Crue…it was just announced that they will be headlining one of the nights at next year’s Summerfest in Milwaukee. The band will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 21st. Tickets for that show will go on sale this Friday.

And finally, why not end the rock report on some more 80’s hair metal for you! Dokken’s Don Dokken revealed that Netflix is making a movie about the rise of the band back in the ’80’s. If you ever saw Motley Crue’s “The Dirt”, it will be similar to that considering it will be directed by the same guy.