Rock Report 10/6/22 – Rage Against The Machine, Pearl Jam, and Ozzy !

Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha has some disappointing news to deliver, revealing that the recovery from his torn achilles tendon injury will need more time and that as a result the band has decided to call off their 2023 North American tour dates. Fans will recall de la Rocha injuring his leg very early on in the band’s touring this past summer in Chicago.

Pearl Jam are lending their talents to a limited-time-only compilation to raise funds for abortion access. Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, an exclusive to Bandcamp, arrives on Friday (Oct. 7) for 24 hours only, according to Billboard. All net proceeds from the compilation’s sale will be split between The Brigid Alliance, which helps refer abortion patients, and the Abortion Care Network via its partnership with NOISE FOR NOW.

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring “dark glamour” to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty , the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette , clearly inspired by the metal singer’s 1982 “ bat-biting ” spectacle. There’ s also a makeup palette shaped like a coffin, not to mention Ozzy-inspired lipstick, brushes, a highlighter and a cosmetic bag.