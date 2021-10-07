Rock Report 10-6-21

The 12th biannual edition of the rock band 311’s celebratory showcase — it happens every other March 11 — will cover two nights at the Park MGM’s Park Theater on March 11-12, 2022.
After all, March 11 is practically a holiday for fans of the Nebraska-based rockers who had hits in the late ’90s and early 2000s with singles such as “Down,” “Come Original” and “Amber.” Since 2000, the Nick Hexum-led group has hosted their signature concert on that date, first in New Orleans and later Memphis, before settling in Vegas in 2018 and 2020. The event expanded to two days for the first time in 2012.
Vended, the young metal band featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, have announced a 2021 U.S. winter tour. The group got booked on various Knotfest dates including last month’s Knotfest Iowa.
With support from Omerta and Hazing Over, Vended’s winter tour will begin Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tenn. and finish up Nov. 23 in Buffalo, N.Y. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 8 at 10AM local time.
Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner has checked in with an update for fans after recently undergoing emergency heart surgery following the band’s Louder Than Life festival performance.
In the new message, Faulkner reveals a few more details about what happened, explaining that he first started feeling “confusion and anguish” while playing “Painkiller” during the band’s set. It was later determined that Faulkner was having an aortic aneurysm and a complete aortic dissection.