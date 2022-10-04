Rock Report 10/4/22 – Alice In Chains, Slipknot, and Scott Weiland !

A lot of people are fans of Alice in Chains, but did you know that tennis’ very own sister pair, Venus and Serena Williams, love the Seattle band as well? They made an appearance at Alice’s recent show in West Palm Beach, Fla., and took photos with them too. The rockers, who recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their beloved sophomore album Dirt, are currently on the road with Bush and Breaking Benjamin.

As a guest on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor revealed the job he first wanted as a child, before becoming a musician and, in a convenient twist, he also answered questions that were submitted by fifth grade students at a U.S. school. That’s right! He wanted to become a teacher !

A deluxe edition of late rock singer Scott Weiland’s 2011 holiday album, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, will emerge from Rhino Records on Nov. 4. Ahead of its arrival, a previously unreleased recording of Weiland singing John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1971 single “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” has surfaced.