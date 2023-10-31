Rock Report 10/31/2023….. Phil Anselmo…. Creed… David Lee Roth…

Source: YouTube

Phil Anselmo is a huge horror fan, and through his label Housecore Records, the Pantera singer has been putting together a haunted house attraction for several years now. The house located in Louisiana isn’t open to the public, but for family and friends to enjoy. However, if you would like a guided tour from Phil himself, head on over to 95 WIIL Rock.com and check out the video.

Creed has officially announced that they are re-uniting for a North American tour next year. The “Summer Of ’99” tour will kick off in July with the band making a stop on August 16th at Tinley Park in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday and for more details hit the concerts page over at 95 WIIL Rock.com.

And finally, Wolfgang VanHalen revealed in a recent interview that the band’s last album “A Different Kind of Truth”, was removed from music streaming services last year. Without directly saying his name, he did imply that David Lee Roth wasn’t happy with how he sounded on the 2012 effort and is making things difficult for it to get back out there.