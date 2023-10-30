Rock Report 10/30/2023…. Foo Fighters…. Mudvayne…. Steve Riley….

Source: YouTube

Foo Fighters returned to ‘SNL’ this past weekend to crank out a couple songs, but best of all was when Christopher Walken came out to introduce them. In the past the actor introduced the band, but couldn’t get their name right. This time he made sure he did in true Walken style. Dave Grohl also made a couple sketch appearances that were pretty awesome. If any of you have ‘Hillbilly’ in-laws like me! You will get a kick out of it!

Mudvayne who just recently reunited haven’t put out any new material since 2009, but according to Chad Gray, the band are in the works on writing some new music. He stated that they are taking their time, but the new music they have in the works so far is “pretty special” and that hopefully sometime next year we will be able to hear it.

And finally, former L.A. Guns and W.A.S.P. drummer Steve Riley passed away last Tuesday at the age of 67. Riley’s family released the news on Friday stating that he had been battling a severe case of pneumonia and succumbed to the illness. RIP Steve!!!