Rock Report 10/30/2020

Marilyn Manson just released his newest album We Are Chaos last month. To follow it up he will be adding to his acting credits next year by guest starring in an episode of Creepshow. Manson is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He has also quest starred on Sons of Anarchy, Salem, and The New Pope. Creepshow airs on Shudder, AMC’s horror themed subscription service. —MORE DETAILS—
Finally, rock has come up with an answer to all the pop fueled next big thing shows with No Cover. No Cover will feature Gavin Rossdale, Lzzy Hale, and Alice Cooper amongst others as they search for the next big original rock band. If you or someone you know is in an original rock band that wants to try out go to No Cover Show dot com slash apply. —FULL STORY— —NO COVER APPLICATION—
With Christmas right around the corner Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale are teaming up to record a new version of Snider’s holiday song The Magic of Christmas Day. It will be available on November 13th. This will be Dee Sniders second foray into Christmas music following Twisted Sisters, Twisted Christmas album from 2006. —DETAILS—