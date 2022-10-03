Rock Report 10/3/22 – Pantera, Rammstein, and Incubus !

You can add another date to the Pantera celebration taking place this December. Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown along with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will revisit some of Pantera’s fan favorites while playing the Monterrey Metal Fest on Dec. 6 at Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey, Mexico.

Viagogo can’t seem to stop trying to get one over on Rammstein, as the German metal group have successfully filed a restraining order to prevent the European company from reselling tickets to their upcoming 2023 European tour. Sadly, this isn’t the first time Rammstein and Viagogo have butted heads, as the two parties faced a virtually identical situation back in late 2018.

Props to Incubus’ frontman Brandon Boyd, who made a memorable cameo this week on the season finale of the critically hailed FX series Reservation Dogs. Boyd turns up as a character referred to as “White Jesus.” He actually appears in two scenes for all you Incubus fans out there.