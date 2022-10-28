Rock Report 10/28/22

Motley Crue recently announced plans to take the “Stadium Tour” with Def Leppard to other parts of the world next year, but one of the band members won’t be coming with them. Guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring, though he will remain in the band, revealing the news in an exclusive statement to Variety.

Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under? It’s undoubtedly going to be a loud one at Knotfest Australia 2023. That’s because Parkway Drive and Megadeth are billed as the co-headliners directly underneath Slipknot