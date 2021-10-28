Rock Report 10/28/21

All That Remains will kick off 2022 by looking into their past, revisiting their 2006 breakthrough album The Fall of Ideals on a 15th anniversary tour. The trek comes just as the band is also planning to reissue the album next month (Nov. 12).
The tour is set to kick off March 12 in Worcester, Mass., with the band ready to give fans a fresh live take on the album in full that launched them to fame.
Korn has partnered with Inkbox for a line of temporary tattoos. So you don’t have to mate for life with one just yet.
For those with tattoo commitment issues, the series of 10 temporary tats feature classic Korn logos, Korn song titles and lyrics, and album art from The Nothing, Issues and the Shadowman character.
Earlier this year, Eddie Vedder’s 17-year-old daughter Olivia released her musical debut — “My Father’s Daughter,” which was co-written by her dad and Glen Hansard. Now, professional-shot footage has been uploaded of her performing the track at this year’s Ohana Festival.
Olivia performed the song alongside Hansard, Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.