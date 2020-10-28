Rock Report 10/28/2020

Tenacious D are trying to inspire people to vote with their cover of the classic Rocky Horror Picture Show song Time Warp. They just released a star studded video recently that you can see on youtube now. Regardless of whether it gets people to vote or not, it is an entertaining video. —EMBRACE THE MADNESS—
Corey Taylor has reached the top of the main stream rock charts with his first solo offering Black Eyes Blue. He has previously hit number 1 four separate times with Stone Sour and almost got there twice with Slipknot. His new solo album CFMT is out now. —FULL STORY—
Atreyu has shaken up their lineup after the new that frontman Alex Varkatzas was leaving the band. Now co-vocalist and drummer Brandon Saller is dropping the drums in favor of leading Atreyu vocally moving forward. Your first chance to see Saller behind the mic will be on November 20th when Atreyu does a live stream concert performing their greatest hits. —ALL THE LINEUP CHANGES—
