Rock Report 10/27/21

Metallica’s James Hetfield is selling a tract of land he owns in Arizona for a whopping $1.2 million, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
Hetfield struck a deal to sell the 20 acres of vacant land in Pima County, Ariz. — near the United States border with Mexico — to the Rosemont Copper Company in a straight-cash exchange. The heavy metal singer and guitarist first purchased the rural acreage in 1998, not long after Metallica released the album Reload.
Staind’s Aaron Lewis will released Frayed at Both Ends, his new solo country album, early next year, which will include his conservative anthem “Am I the Only One,” which debuted over the summer, as well his latest single, “Goodbye Town,” among others that were written alongside a handful of collaborators.
Frayed at Both Ends will be the fourth record from Lewis, who kicked off his solo career with The Road in 2011 and last release State I’m In back in 2019.
Toadies will get around to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakout Rubberneck album to finish out the year, even if the numbers don’t quite match up. Dubbed the “Rubberneck 25th Anniversary (and then some)” tour, the title makes note of the pandemic pushback, with the group finally getting to salute their 1994 release.
On these upcoming dates, the band will play the album from start to finish. The 11-song set features their ’90s alt-rock radio staple “Possum Kingdom,” as well as such standouts as “Mister Love,” “Away,” “Tyler” and “Backslider.”