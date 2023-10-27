ROCK REPORT 10/27/2023…. FOZZY…. Joey Belladonna…. The Beatles….

Source: YouTube

FOZZY’s brand new single “Spotlight” now has a video to go along with it. The groundbreaking video is the first ever drone show music video featuring hundreds of live drones that light up the night sky.

Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna will be singing the national anthem before the Bronco’s take on the Chief’s this Sunday at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Belladonna posted on his social media account letting fans know to watch for him on the field and maybe Taylor Swift as well, since she has been going to all the Chief’s games ever since dating Travis Kelce. One could only wish it was an Anthrax show, so we could throw her in ‘The Pit’.

And finally, The Beatles have a new song titled “Now And Then” that will be released worldwide this coming Thursday. The tune which is the last Beatles song written and sung by John Lennon and to feature “The Fab Four”, has now been finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later.