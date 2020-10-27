Rock Report 10/27/2020

It’s all treats this Halloween as Rob Zombie is set to release a new single on Friday. Zombie hasn’t put out any new music since his 2016 album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. The title for the new tune due on Friday is similarly long called The Triumph of King Freak: A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition. —FULL STORY—
AC/DC priemered the video for their new tune Shot in the Dark recently. It’s our first glimpse of the reunited Back In Black lineup of AC/DC sans Malcolm Young who has been replaced by Stevie Young. You can see the video over on YouTube NOW. The new album Power Up is due out in November. —SHOT IN THE DARK VIDEO—
Over the weekend false reports of a Van Halen reunion featuring Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Alex Van Halen, and Wolfgang Van Halen began to spread around social media like a virus. Wolfgang Van Halen took to twitter to deny the reports and condemn anyone one spreading them “This is just a s***ty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times, please stop with this. Anyone peddling this s*** is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.” —THE TWEET— —THE SOURCE STORY—
