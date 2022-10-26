Rock Report 10/26/22 – Parkway Drive and Jane’s Addiction !

After canceling their spring U.S. tour earlier this year, Australian metal outfit Parkway Drive have announced a set of American tour dates for 2023. It’ll be their first time performing in the states since 2019. The run kicks off in January onboard the Shiprocked Festival, which is set to hit Port Canaveral, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove. Then, at the end of the month they’ll play a show at the Wiltern, and the trek will wrap up in mid-February at the HeartSupport Festival in Orlando, Fla.

Jane’s Addiction have had to cancel five of their performances with The Smashing Pumpkins on the alt-rock bands’ current joint tour across North America. That’s because Jane’s Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell was injured. Farrell revealed on Monday (Oct. 24) that he “suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy.”