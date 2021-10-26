Rock Report 10/26/21

All Time Low are now addressing recent accusations against the band’s Jack Barakat alleging inappropriate behavior with an underage female fan.
Today (Oct. 25), a female accuser called out the musician for an alleged sexual assault while she was underage, revealing that past attempts to share her story were met with “influxes of hatred from the masses.” Feeling that there’s been a shift with the #MeToo movement, she offered that she felt that she would try one more time to share her story. However, the Twitter account with her story has since been suspended and the tweets are no longer available.
Metallica’s return to the concert stage amid the pandemic has been a gradual but exciting one, with both intimate club shows and festival-bookending sets in the mix. More dates are officially on the books for next year with a stadium gig in Las Vegas alongside Greta Van Fleet and six stops in South America having just been announced.
On Feb. 25, Metallica and Greta Van Fleet will perform at Allegiant Stadium in “Sin City,” which opened in July of 2020 and is home to the NFL’s newly relocated Las Vegas Raiders. For Greta Van Fleet, it’s another massive show alongside one of the world’s biggest bands, as they continue to climb the ladder after releasing The Battle at Garden’s Gate, their second album, earlier this year.
The First 21 chronicles the first 21 years of Sixx’s life, when he was still going by his birth name, Franklin Carlton Feranna. It takes readers through the journey, from growing up in Idaho to becoming a founding member of one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, Motley Crue.