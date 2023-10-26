ROCK REPORT 10/26/2023…. Slash…. Smashing Pumpkins…. Dream Theater….

Source: YouTube

Slash has teamed up with Vault Comics for a 21st century comic book based on the 1983 cult classic movie “Deathstalker.” The sword and sorcery movie tells the tale of a mighty warrior tasked to battle dark forces in a fantasy land kingdom. The G’N’R’ guitar slinger launched a kick starter campaign video to promote the new comic book series that will be available next year.

Longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder has announced that he is leaving the group. Schroeder who has been with the group for the past 16 years took to social media to let fans know of his departure. According to Jeff, he left on great terms, but wants to venture into a new musical direction.

And finally, after nearly 14 years, original Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy is teaming up with his old band mates and rejoining the group. The band says that they will be heading into the studio to begin work on their 16th studio album.