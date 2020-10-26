Rock Report 10/26/2020

Motionless in White dropped a new song recently to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of their debut album. The name of the tune is Creatures X: To the Grave and it is available now via digital outlets. Motionless In White also plans to play their debut album, Creatures in it’s entirety for a live stream performance this Wednesday. —CREATURE X VIDEO—
We could have new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers next year. According to guitarist John Frusciante “We were rehearsing for a couple months, and then the quarantine started, and then we stopped rehearsing for a couple months, and then we went back to rehearsing, We’re moving ahead with what we’re doing, we’re writing new music.” —FULL STORY—
Linkin Park celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hybrid Theory this past Saturday. Mike Shinoda reflected on the album in a recent interview “Looking back at an album that is a complete anomaly — in terms of its impact on just our lives first and foremost — is hard to even to put into words or wrap your head around.” The 20th Anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory is out now with various B-sides, demos, remixes and live recordings, as well as the previously unreleased song Pictureboard. —ALL THE WORDS—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes