Rock Report 10/25/22 – Iron Maiden, MCR, and Tommy Lee !

Iron Maiden clearly aren’t cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band’s performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden’s “Legacy of the Beast” tour stop at Anaheim, California’s Honda Center, according to Metal Injection. During his onstage diatribe, Dickinson indicated that both he and Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris despise marijuana when they perform. MetalSucks suggested the weed-smoking concertgoers were in the front row.

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar is currently auctioning off his The Black Parade-era uniform he wore with the band for over $10,000 on eBay. The black, ornamental coat has the distinctive military-style frogging emblematic of the band’s costumes in their iconic 2006 “Welcome to the Black Parade” music video. The matching pants come with it. However, the outfit may include “surprise dog hairs” because Bryar let his pet dog, Fred, briefly wear the jacket, as he explains in the item’s listing.

On Oct. 3, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee turned 60 years old and now he’s shared photo of his recent birthday celebration in Mexico, which was attended by celebrity friends and musical peers, including Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, John 5, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, actor John Travolta and more. Lee, the youngest member of Crue, is the last of the band’s original four to turn 60, but his youthful spirit is still as radiant as ever.