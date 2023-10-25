ROCK REPORT 10/25/2023…. Greta Van Fleet…. Terj Sankian…. Green Day….

Source: YouTube

Greta Van Fleet have announced an extension to their “Starcatcher” world tour. The band are adding twelve new dates in the U.S. which will include a stop at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on May 21st. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am.

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian is releasing a book titled “Down with the System: A Memoir (of Sorts). The book that will hit shelves on May 14th, will dive into the singer’s family history, personal life, along with his musical career.

And finally, Green Day announced that they will be releasing their 14th studio album on January 19th titled “Saviors.” Along with the announcement, the band dropped their first single off the album called “The American Dream Is Killing Me”, with a video to go along with it. You can check it out over at 95 WIIL Rock.com.